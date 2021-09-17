Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,032 shares during the quarter. Equitable accounts for 2.0% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Equitable worth $172,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.24. 38,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

