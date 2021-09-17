Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,699,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pfizer worth $144,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,869 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after purchasing an additional 409,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $44.08. 667,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,776,777. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

