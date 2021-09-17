Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $94.84 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,955 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $94,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $159.78. The company had a trading volume of 44,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

