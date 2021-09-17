Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 4.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Broadcom worth $374,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.41. 55,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,088. The firm has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $343.48 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Summit Redstone downgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

