Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $121,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 52.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $15.15 on Friday, reaching $1,896.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,742.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,568.95. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,627.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

