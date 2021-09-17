Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,924 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.4% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $119,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $5,008,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.