Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,801,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 310,827 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 2.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $199,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $141,894,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,235 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at $110,481,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $94,247,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. 94,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,619. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

