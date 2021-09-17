Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,080,125 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080,125 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 1.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $103,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after purchasing an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,384,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

NYSE CP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.04. 392,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,415. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.89. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

