Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 46,228 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,101,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,228 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 5.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of CME Group worth $446,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

