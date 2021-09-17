Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $49,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.35. The company had a trading volume of 304,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,878. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

