ThreeFold (TFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,769.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $6.26 million and $17,769.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00070308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00151873 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00073781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00118985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00179501 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012932 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

