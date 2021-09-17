Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0130 (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $100.11 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017770 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.06 or 0.00432664 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

