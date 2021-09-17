Tidex Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00119973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00179869 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.29 or 0.07194902 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.26 or 0.99815405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00824929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.