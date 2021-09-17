TigerCash Price Reaches $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $797,121.91 and approximately $7.42 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.00736638 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

