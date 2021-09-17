TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TIS stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. TIS has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

Get TIS alerts:

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized and template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.