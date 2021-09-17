TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TIS stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. TIS has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.
TIS Company Profile
