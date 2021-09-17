TitanSwap Market Cap Tops $347.57 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $6.51 or 0.00013694 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $347.57 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

