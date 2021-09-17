Todd Mckinnon Sells 4,698 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $1,186,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total value of $4,351,735.44.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $193.03 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights raised their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Okta by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Okta by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after buying an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Okta by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

