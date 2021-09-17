Tokamak Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.99 Million (TON)

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Tokamak Network has a market capitalization of $24.99 million and approximately $27.16 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokamak Network has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be bought for about $9.16 or 0.00019426 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tokamak Network

Tokamak Network (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network . Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokamak Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokamak Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokamak Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

