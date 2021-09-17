TokenPay (TPAY) Price Down 13% Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 13% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.78 million and $131,106.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,179.79 or 0.99968886 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00069577 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00064361 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001168 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002143 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000143 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

