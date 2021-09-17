Tokes Hits Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Tokes has traded up 146.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $2,798.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tokes

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

