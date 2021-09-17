TOKPIE (TKP) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $483,354.74 and $19,820.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000067 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

