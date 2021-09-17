TOP (TOP) Price Up 6.4% This Week

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. TOP has a total market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $318,602.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TOP has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00134330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00045598 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars.

