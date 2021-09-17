TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $225.93 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.50 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.67.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.