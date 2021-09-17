Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 115,279 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,279 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $4,567,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.