Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQR. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

