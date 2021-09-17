Toronto Dominion Bank Has $26.06 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

