Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 110,193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $26,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

PPG stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.