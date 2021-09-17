Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 17,522 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $242.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.08. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.81 and a 12-month high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

