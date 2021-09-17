Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,424 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Welltower worth $25,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,691,000 after purchasing an additional 35,597 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $1,853,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 283,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,297,000 after acquiring an additional 25,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.45.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.