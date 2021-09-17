Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229,544 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

