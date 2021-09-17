Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,498 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $27,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 221,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.81.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.