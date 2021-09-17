Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 35,392 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,392 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $28,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NYSE EW opened at $120.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

