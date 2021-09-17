Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 37,476 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $23,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOP. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,892,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,679,000 after purchasing an additional 899,945 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $88.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $100.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

