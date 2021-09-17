Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Short Interest Update

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,800 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the August 15th total of 284,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CURV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $18.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64. Torrid has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Torrid will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

