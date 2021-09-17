Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.08

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 6011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.64.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Sell-side analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

