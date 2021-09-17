TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE TTE opened at $46.11 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,564 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 950.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after buying an additional 1,022,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 645,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,332,000 after buying an additional 581,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

