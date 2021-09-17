TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $46.11

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.11, but opened at $44.93. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $44.94, with a volume of 9,814 shares trading hands.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TotalEnergies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a market cap of $118.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $47.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.7843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 157.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 27.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

