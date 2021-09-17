TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PACE)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,328 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,462% compared to the typical volume of 149 call options.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

NYSE PACE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. 58,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,398. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.