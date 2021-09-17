Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,115 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 982% compared to the typical volume of 288 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.46. 103,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 124.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,632 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $74,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIME. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

