Traders Buy High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JOAN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

JOANN stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $473.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

In related news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

