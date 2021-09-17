Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,272 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,518% compared to the typical volume of 264 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of SLX traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,814. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $68.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.42.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

