Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Traeger stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Traeger will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

