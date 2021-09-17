Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COOK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $23.10 on Friday. Traeger has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

