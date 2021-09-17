Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Trading Down 0.3%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.41. 6,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 15,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.18% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.