Tranche Finance (SLICE) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.70 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.70 million and $33,698.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00133519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

