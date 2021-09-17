Tranchess (CHESS) Price Tops $4.29

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Tranchess has a market cap of $85.24 million and $29.12 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $4.29 or 0.00009044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,875,643 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

