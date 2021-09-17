TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.27). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TACT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.02.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

