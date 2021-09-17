Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLAF opened at $16.78 on Friday. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.