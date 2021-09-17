TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells $6,994,760.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00.

NYSE:TDG traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $610.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,926. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $620.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransDigm Group by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

