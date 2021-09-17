TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.11% of TransDigm Group worth $395,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG opened at $604.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $620.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.87.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $27,256,835 over the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.